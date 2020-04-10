Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 624 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trex by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

NYSE TREX opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $90.19. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $111.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. Trex’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

