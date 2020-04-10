IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,586 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,626 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 456,079 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $22,028,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 109.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,104,000 after acquiring an additional 316,672 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 43,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

