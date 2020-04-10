Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD stock opened at $727.42 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $690.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $732.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.44.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

