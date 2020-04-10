Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $264,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 517,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

