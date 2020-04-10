Jane Street Group LLC Invests $237,000 in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anixter International by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixter International during the third quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

NYSE AXE opened at $89.81 on Friday. Anixter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

