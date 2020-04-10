Investors Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Investors Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,151 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,416 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 35.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,621.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 474,501 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $51,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,811,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE F opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

