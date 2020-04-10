Jane Street Group LLC Invests $241,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,466 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

In other news, Director James H. Kropp acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

