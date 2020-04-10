Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $4,720,933.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,571. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA opened at $134.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.16. Strategic Education Inc has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.25 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

