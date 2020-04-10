IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,807 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,214,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,573,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,966,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.74.

Shares of FDX opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of -87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average of $146.74. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

