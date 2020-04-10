Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,140,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after buying an additional 234,396 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after buying an additional 208,608 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 267,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,332,000 after buying an additional 200,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after buying an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $566.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $571.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $576.17.

Shares of SHW opened at $492.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.07. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

