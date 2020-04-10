Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $205,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. S&P Equity Research cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.