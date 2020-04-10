Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

