Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 60.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 216,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 34.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.02. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

