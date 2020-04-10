Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $606,000 Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX opened at $48.81 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.