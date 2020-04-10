IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

