Investors Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,238 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Facebook by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

FB opened at $175.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.49. The firm has a market cap of $496.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

