Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $144,000 in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Pfenex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 327,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfenex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pfenex by 1,043.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pfenex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfenex by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 67,348 shares during the last quarter.

PFNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Pfenex from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Pfenex in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX opened at $9.10 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 million.

Pfenex Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in FedEx Co.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in FedEx Co.
Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co
Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co
Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $205,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts
Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $205,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts
Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co
Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co
Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $606,000 Holdings in TJX Companies Inc
Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $606,000 Holdings in TJX Companies Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report