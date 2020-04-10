Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $144,000 in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Pfenex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 327,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfenex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pfenex by 1,043.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pfenex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfenex by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 67,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pfenex alerts:

PFNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Pfenex from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Pfenex in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX opened at $9.10 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 million.

Pfenex Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.