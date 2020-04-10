Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 3,950 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,226,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,947,000 after purchasing an additional 276,433 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,735.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 231,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 167,910 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Bank of America dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average of $119.38. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

