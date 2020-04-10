Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,919 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 24.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $10,287,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.71. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

