Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Raises Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,510,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852,940 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Feinberg Stephen purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $268,574,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $66,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $57,890,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $52,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.50 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $399.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

