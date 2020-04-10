Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $267.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,164.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

