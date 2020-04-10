Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 269.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $20,911,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $298,802,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 116,061 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED opened at $87.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.72.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.