Hexavest Inc. Buys 273,788 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 3,417.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,788 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.35.

Shares of KL stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

