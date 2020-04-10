Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 1,228 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $104.50 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

