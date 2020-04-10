Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 63,649 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,360,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 261,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 53,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,732 shares of company stock worth $639,091 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

