Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $29,000 in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get II-VI alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,300. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.10. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.