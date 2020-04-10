Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 145,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 65,492 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.79 and a 200-day moving average of $190.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

