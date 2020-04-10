Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.