Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 159.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTN. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

NYSE RTN opened at $116.96 on Friday. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

