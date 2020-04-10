Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 200 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.01.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.