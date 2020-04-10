Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,520 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3,230.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.63. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

