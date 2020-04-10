Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $20.77 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

