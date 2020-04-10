Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 942 Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $144.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.05. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.