Larson Financial Group LLC Has $78,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2,227.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

