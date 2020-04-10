Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.