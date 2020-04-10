Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 4,185 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.