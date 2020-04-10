Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,904 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 12.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $13.11 on Friday. Blucora Inc has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Blucora in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

