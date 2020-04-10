Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 173.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.