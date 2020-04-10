Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $84.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

