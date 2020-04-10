Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Popular by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

BPOP stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.