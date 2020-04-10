Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 129.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 420.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 22.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $182.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $219.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.35.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

