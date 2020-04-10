Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,590,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,461.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

