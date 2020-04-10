2,728 Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,569,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,674,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $55.72 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.