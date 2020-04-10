LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,443,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 775,632 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 49.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 426,793 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in LPL Financial by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,251,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,472,000 after acquiring an additional 367,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 343,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,507,000 after acquiring an additional 255,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Compass Point upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.