Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.22 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

