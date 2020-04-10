Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 2,795 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $992,175,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $858,681,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $791,897,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.