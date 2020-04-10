Investors Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

GLD opened at $158.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

