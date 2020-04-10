Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 425 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $243,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $34,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 48.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 274,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.64 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

