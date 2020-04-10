Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 469 Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $492.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $493.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $566.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $576.17.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.