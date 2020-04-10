IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.74 Million Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $1,897,319. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.08. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.